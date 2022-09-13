Aberdeenshire firm behind 'green concrete' unveils shake-up at top as part of growth plans

Former energy executive Mark Gillespie will oversee the firm’s business strategy as it enters the next stage in its development.

Recycl8 founder Ian Skene is moving into the role of chief technology officer and will work closely with Gillespie and the wider team to bring the firm’s low carbon “green concrete” to market.

The company is also exploring potential bases in the Central Belt, in a bid to be closer to waste-to-energy incinerator plants, and to be more centrally located for concrete manufacturers and other stakeholders across the UK.

Founded by Skene in 2019, Recycl8 works in collaboration with the waste-to-energy and global construction industries to transform incinerator bottom ash (IBA) normally destined for landfill into a “high-performing, low-carbon” concrete product.

Gillespie is a high-profile figure in the energy and renewables industries, having held senior executive roles across various companies including Global Marine Group, Royal IHC and Ecosse Subsea Systems, as well as TechnipFMC and GE Oil & Gas.

Skene said: “Mark’s strong track record as a leader in the energy industry, with his particular expertise in the renewables sector, places us in a very strong position to work with all our stakeholders to bring our unique product to market.

“By working with us, concrete manufacturers can deliver a significantly reduced carbon footprint to our ever-growing demand for concrete, and waste-to-energy facilities have an alternative, circular economy solution to sending ash to landfill.

Mark Gillespie, CEO of Recycl8, and Ian Skene, CTO of Recycl8.

“Mark’s appointment is extremely timely. We were recently awarded patent status for our low-carbon concrete solution, which means we are the only company in the UK permitted to process IBA and transform it into our concrete mix.

“As we look to build on this milestone, Mark’s appointment will strengthen our team and drive our progress in this next exciting phase of the business.”