Fresh investment pledged as operator of four Scottish holiday parks changes hands

Largo Leisure offers self-catering lodge, caravan and glamping holidays across four parks located in Letham Feus in Fife, Braidhaugh Park in Perthshire, Sauchope Links near Crail and Loch Tay in Perthshire.

The business was founded in 2003 by Rupert Barret and is targeted at a premium market.

In addition to Largo Leisure, Limerston Capital has signalled its intentions for further acquisitions, with a specific focus on individual or groups of smaller holiday parks across the UK.

The holiday park firm has also announced leisure industry veteran Andrew Howe as its executive chairman.

Howe is the founder and ex-chief executive of Bridge Leisure, an owner and operator of holiday parks in the UK, which he successfully exited in 2021.

As executive chairman, he will work alongside Largo’s current senior team, including managing director Jonathan Morley, and Limerston Capital to identify growth opportunities. This will include investment into the parks’ properties, potential expansion of the sites and brand development.

Howe said: “Largo Leisure has positioned its holiday parks as destination experiences, continually improving its sites to ensure a high end offer and attracting a premium demographic. Our ongoing focus on improving smaller parks will help to set us apart from competitors and is aligned with our wider plans.

“With first-hand knowledge of the sector, I am excited to oversee the strategy of Largo Leisure. We have ambitious and enthusiastic plans and crucial to this is retaining the character of the parks and exploring how we can better meet the needs of customers.”

João Rosa, founding partner at Limerston Capital, added: “The UK domestic holiday market has continued to expand for several reasons, and we expect this to continue as the cost of foreign travel rises and consumers look for options closer to home.

“The key for holiday park owners to build brand loyalty and secure growth is to find a point of differentiation and to consistently deliver. Largo Leisure is an excellent example of this.”

Limerston Capital was advised by Addleshaw Goddard, KPMG and CIL.

