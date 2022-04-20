Fourth generation joins board of Aberdeenshire food ingredients firm Macphie

Ed Widdowson, the nephew of current chairman Alastair Macphie, started at the company in 2017 and is being promoted to the role of site director which sees him joining the executive board.

Headquartered on the 2,000-acre Glenbervie Estate in south Aberdeenshire, Macphie has been in the family since 1928 when Widdowson’s great great uncle set up a craft bakery in the Central Belt.

Widdowson’s grandfather, Stewart Macphie, took over in 1973 when he moved the business to Glenbervie and it began producing its own range of bakery and foodservice ingredients.

Ed Widdowson and Macphie chairman Alastair Macphie. Picture: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

The business now has some 250 employees and a turnover in excess of £60 million. Its customer portfolio includes major retail, foodservice and bakery brands.

Prior to joining Macphie, Widdowson spent eight years working in sales and marketing for Procter & Gamble brands including Gillette, Pampers and Oral B before becoming head of UK sales for Duracell.

Alastair Macphie said: “Ed brings fresh enthusiasm to our leadership team and I’m delighted to see the next generation of our family supporting the growth of this business.

“He has been instrumental in driving our business forward over the last two years against an assortment of challenges.

“With Ed’s commercial background, drive for operational excellence, and passion for the local community, he brings a strong, diverse skillset to our board under the direction of CEO Andy Stapley.”

Widdowson added: “This business has been a part of my family for almost a century and it’s a privilege to be part of its growing success.”

