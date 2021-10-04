Scots ingredients firm splashes out on new water contract

Macphie produces ingredients for the food industry from its Glenbervie and Uddingston plants. Picture: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Under the two-year extension deal the business, based at Glenbervie near Stonehaven, will source its water from Business Stream which will also provide trade effluent advice and treatment services.

Macphie has been producing innovative food products, including bread mixes and savoury sauces, for the world’s leading food brands since the 1970s.

Gordon Linn, head of purchasing at Macphie, said: “In addition to the support Business Stream provides to help us use water wisely, we also strongly value their commitment to making a positive difference to the environment and society as a whole – which is closely aligned to our own ambitions.”

Jo Dow, chief executive of Business Stream, said the contract extension was a testament to the strong relationship it had built with the firm.

“Macphie share our commitment to protecting the environment and we are looking forward to continuing to work with them to generate further environmental efficiencies.”

Macphie employs just under 200 people making products ranging from bread mixes to savoury sauces. During the first lockdown last year it switched its production lines to producing sanitiser to support the supply of vital equipment to frontline workers.

Working with local distilleries and chemical companies, Macphie produced sanitiser from its facilities in Aberdeenshire and North Lanarkshire.

Figures released by Business Stream in August said it has saved customers across the UK more than £31 million over the past year,

The total includes nearly £15m in customer discounts and almost £2m in energy savings.