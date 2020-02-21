Fort William consultancy geared up for growth after boosting headcount

A Highland consultancy firm is aiming to kickstart growth after boosting its team following support from Business Gateway.

Northern Light Consulting, which operates principally in the construction, engineering, aquaculture and food production sectors, has moved into a new base in Fort William to accommodate the expansion.

The business has bolstered its headcount after successfully applying to the Highland Council’s Graduate Placement scheme and developed a tailored growth action plan with one-to-one guidance and funding advice from support organisation Business Gateway.

Northern Light aims to help its clients to deliver new products, enter new markets and add value to their existing business.

Since it was founded in 2013, the consultancy firm has secured new business valued in excess of £20 million for its clients and supported the delivery of more than £100m of construction works.

Director Greg Riddle said: “As a business consultancy firm, we appreciate the importance an outside eye when you’re implanting a new strategy or process. Business Gateway’s fresh perspective and wealth of experience was crucial to the development of our new growth action plan.

“Thanks to the support, we were able to take on an additional employee via the Highland Council’s Graduate Placement Scheme. This new appointment was key to our expansion plans.”

Emma Lawson, business adviser at Business Gateway Highland, added: “Through a combination of one-to-one support, the implementation of a new growth strategy and a successful application to take on a new graduate employee, we were able to set Northern Light Consulting on the path to future growth.