Former tyre plant next to Edinburgh Airport to house ‘landmark’ logistics scheme

“This site is going to provide much needed modern industrial buildings to the Edinburgh occupational market” – Tim Stevenson, GSS

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large logistics development is set to be built near Edinburgh Airport after funding for the project was secured.

Puma Property Finance said it was providing a loan to GSS Developments to fund the industrial scheme, known as EDI Approach. The site previously housed a tyre factory that was shut down in 1999. It then lay derelict for years until GSS acquired it, delivered the consent for the industrial development and commenced infrastructure works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding will be used to develop some 122,000 square feet of accommodation, over 13 units ranging from 4,000 to 20,500 sq ft in size. The development will form the first phase of the wider 700,000 sq ft industrial and logistics EDI Approach masterplan.

A CGI showing what the EDI Approach development close to Edinburgh Airport should look like when completed.

The initial development is targeting completion in the third quarter of 2026. It represents Puma’s first partnership with GSS - a private property development and investment company that originated in Aberdeen in 2000 and has since expanded throughout Scotland.

Tim Stevenson, director at GSS, said: “This site is going to provide much needed modern industrial buildings to the Edinburgh occupational market. The strategically located site at Newbridge sits minutes from the M9/M8 intersection providing unparalleled road connectivity across Scotland’s Central Belt.”

Rahul Malde, director at Puma Property Finance, added: “This loan facility will bring forward a landmark low-carbon industrial and logistics scheme in a key strategic location near Edinburgh Airport and the city of Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad