Former FNZ exec added to board of digital agency Tayburn

Branding, design and digital agency Tayburn has unveiled the addition of a former senior executive at fintech FNZ to its board as it looks to move into its next growth phase.

The Edinburgh-based firm – which also has offices in Glasgow and Istanbul, Turkey – has appointed former FNZ group commercial director Lorraine Straiton as a non-executive director.

The qualified accountant helped oversee FNZ’s growth trajectory from start-up to billion-dollar "unicorn", with the fintech – also based in Edinburgh – valued at £1.6 billion on the back of Canadian pension fund CDPQ and Generation Investment Management LLP buying a majority stake in the firm in October 2018.

Straiton, who graduated in accountancy and finance at Napier University and is Chartered Institute of Management Accountants qualified, previously spent 16 years at IT firm Sun Microsystems as a senior director in supply planning and development.

Tayburn chair Mike Reid said: “Lorraine brings invaluable experience from a fast-growth corporate environment, high-level commercial acumen and a client-first approach. It is just the kind of experience that will serve Tayburn well as the agency builds on recent successes and moves into the next phase of growth.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh branding and design agency Tayburn scales up digital team

READ MORE: Tayburn unveils top hire as further growth beckons



Straiton said: “I really enjoyed working with Malcolm, Richard and the Tayburn team during my time at FNZ, I like their value-creation approach and overall commitment to clients and the ambition they have for the business, so it was an easy choice to join the board.”

Brand-led digital agency Tayburn, led by joint MDs Malcolm Stewart and Richard Simpson, marked its 40th anniversary in 2019 and recently announced a string of business wins and a series of hires and promotions to strengthen its overall digital offering.

With revenue up by more than 20 per cent at the half year, Tayburn’s client base includes Heineken, Scottish Rugby, Weir Group, Boë Gin and Skyscanner.

Tayburn said in December that it had secured contracts with global consultancy Aecom, to deliver a digital product for Network Rail, and Montreal-based baby products retailer Dorel Juvenile.