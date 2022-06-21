Former FanDuel finance chief joins Glasgow tech firm focused on mental wellbeing

The firm said Waters was joining the business as it prepares for the “next stage of its growth journey”.

Its new finance boss is said to bring a “wealth of expertise in taking technology businesses from start-up, to scale-up and maturity”, having previously been chief finance officer at Scottish sports gaming unicorn FanDuel and most recently at data and software company Sharktower AI.

Waters will work for Frog Systems while continuing in his advisory roles to a number of other high-growth technology businesses.

He said: “There is huge potential for growth for Frog Systems through the increased demand for wellbeing solutions, particularly to support employees. The economic cost of poor mental and physical health is increasing and the team have created a product that meets the expectations of this fast-growing market.

“I am very excited to be working with the great people at Frog Systems to help them prepare for the next phase in the company’s growth.”

Chief executive Phil Worms said: “Brendan’s insight into the technology sector and knowledge of the investment environment will provide us with the expertise we need to take our business to the next level. It’s an exciting time to be joining us and I’m delighted to welcome him to our leadership team.”

The venture, which was founded in 2015, has raised £2.1 million to date, which it has invested in its people and the development of its Ashia wellbeing product set for the corporate and SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) markets. Frog serves blue-chip customers in a number of sectors, including Ciena, CIPFA, Help Musicians, Sussex Cricket Club, Stirling Council and ERSA.

Chairman Nick Kuenssberg said: “Brendan has a deep understanding of the high-tech space. The knowledge he has gained during his career as an investor, an investee, a financial advisor, and CFO, will be invaluable to us.”