Glasgow's Frog Systems scores a first with prestigious gold award

Team members at Glasgow-based Frog Systems.

The firm has been awarded the We Invest in Wellbeing Gold accreditation by Investors in People - becoming only the sixth organisation in the UK to achieve the accolade.

The accreditation is awarded to organisations that put the mental and physical health of their staff at the forefront of their internal policies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assessments for Investors in People accreditations for businesses based in Scotland are carried out by independent consultancy Remarkable.

Phil Worms, chief executive of Frog Systems, said: “As a provider of wellbeing solutions for others we are incredibly proud to be the first company in our industry to receive this recognition.