Glasgow's Frog Systems scores a first with prestigious gold award

Glasgow-based Frog Systems has become the first mental health and wellbeing company to achieve a prestigious accreditation.

By Scott Reid
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 4:55 am
Team members at Glasgow-based Frog Systems.
The firm has been awarded the We Invest in Wellbeing Gold accreditation by Investors in People - becoming only the sixth organisation in the UK to achieve the accolade.

The accreditation is awarded to organisations that put the mental and physical health of their staff at the forefront of their internal policies.

The assessments for Investors in People accreditations for businesses based in Scotland are carried out by independent consultancy Remarkable.

Phil Worms, chief executive of Frog Systems, said: “As a provider of wellbeing solutions for others we are incredibly proud to be the first company in our industry to receive this recognition.

“Our people are our greatest asset, and it is essential that we ‘walk the walk’ and create a culture that champions reward and recognition, employee voice, inclusion, diversity, community activities and family-friendly policies.”

