Former BBC broadcaster tunes into new senior role at Freer Consultancy

The agency, which was set up more than a decade ago in Edinburgh by founding director Nick Freer, says client wins this year have included CCL Logistics & Technology, LGT Wealth Management, and The Leith Agency.

The consultancy’s client base includes tech incubator CodeBase, which was recently awarded a £42 million contract to create tech scaler hubs across Scotland; UK private bank Hampden & Co; the Edinburgh International Conference Centre; BetDex, billed as the world’s first sports betting exchange on the blockchain; impact investment firm Eos Advisory; Internet of Things accelerator Stac; and remote sensor specialist start-up Novosound.

Dr Collingridge, who also owns and runs Monster Media Productions, has more than 25 years’ experience advising clients, ranging from start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises to global corporations and international business schools and universities, around media relations, executive and impact coaching, pitching, presentation, and public engagement.

Now appointed to associate at Freer Consultancy, she said: “The key to my approach is understanding the needs of the audience in question – and then crafting and communicating a clear, concise, and compelling message that makes the audience connect and care about what you have to say. Freer advises an exciting mix of companies, and I look forward to working alongside Nick and his clients going forward.”

Mr Freer, a Scotsman columnist, said: “Ness is a longstanding and trusted adviser to business-leaders across multiple industry sectors. Her background in broadcast media gives her a keen and invaluable understanding of how newsrooms, programming, and production works... Ness is a class act, I consider it a privilege to get to work with her, and I’m sure our clients are going to think the same.”

It comes after Freer in December appointed Trustpilot’s Carolyn Jameson and entrepreneur George Mackintosh as advisers, while it advised online tyre retailer Blackcircles.com ahead of its sale to Michelin in 2015, and travel site Skyscanner before its acquisition by Ctrip in 2016.

Nick Freer and Vanessa Collingridge; he says: 'Ness is a class act, I consider it a privilege to get to work with her'. Picture: Stewart Attwood.