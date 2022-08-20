Building from scratch is never a walk in the park - Nick Freer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Freer

At that time, my wife was pregnant with our first child, and I was trying to make a good fist of launching an agency and building a client base.

Early clients were something of a motley crew, including the British Council, Skyscanner, and a London law firm. The British Council was an unusual gig, supporting the culture and education body around its activities in Scotland, ghostwriting articles, producing videos, and editing a monthly newsletter.

I’m not sure I ever got to the bottom of the British Council’s true raison d’être or the politics at play, the world of soft power the organisation operates in is inherently opaque, and it’s not a client I would take on today. Back then though, I had a family to feed, rent to pay, and I was more of a gun for hire.

The walled village of Sarrant in Southwest France

Often in life, including in our working lives, you can chalk less positive episodes up to experience. For example, while the only in-house PR job I ever had was a low point in my career, on the plus side it brought me to Edinburgh where I met my wife, and it was the genesis for wanting to set up on my own.

When I moved to Edinburgh, I didn’t know a single person in the city, although I had family in Glasgow and the west. Professionally, and socially, I remember it being quite a difficult time, missing the cut and thrust of the PR world in London, and all the friends I mucked about with there. On reflection, I think I was probably quite depressed during that period.

However, I had learned my craft from some of the best in the business during a decade with one of Europe’s top agencies and, although I didn’t know it at the time, that experience combined with a determination to succeed put me in good stead. Making a few pals in the new neighbourhood also helped.

When you build something from scratch, it’s never going to be a walk in the park. The process is a valuable one though and, for me, you have to trust your instinct. And when you’re lucky enough to have the ear of advisers to support around opportunities and challenges along the way, that’s a good place to be.

Recently, I heard a CEO talk about how, “sometimes your tactics will dictate your strategy”, as opposed to the other way round. There is a lot of truth in this - when you throw things up and they stick, they become strategic fixtures.

Back in rural France, well and truly out in the sticks, we felt like we had gone back in time, which in a funny way we had without wifi for the week. That came as a shocker for our kids, who we may not have managed to get onto the plane if they had known in advance. While their expressions said zut alors, it was good to disconnect for a week before returning to the old routine. Très bien!