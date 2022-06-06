Forfar department store Jarvis Brothers hails increase in in-store shoppers

Although the rise of digital has changed the retail sector significantly, Forfar-based store Jarvis Brothers is optimistic about its future as the recovery continues.

Owner Charles Jarvis said: “We’ve seen more and more people return to shop in store and we hope this will continue over the coming years.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retailer is one of a number of long-standing Scottish firms highlighted by Bank of Scotland as part of an initiative tied in with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Jarvis Brothers was founded nearly 140 years ago and became a limited company in 1952 when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne.

The store was established in 1884 by William and George Jarvis, who built the shop’s current premises on Castle Street in Forfar in 1892 for £4,000. The family business initially manufactured clothing and curtains, and supplied carpets and rugs for customers in the local area.

Now, Charles Jarvis believes despite the growth of online shopping, the department store will continue to go from strength to strength.

The Jarvis Brothers department store in Forfar become a limited company in the same year the Queen ascended to the throne. Picture: contributed.