Scottish businesspeople honoured in latest Queen's Birthday Honours

Ian and Michael Urquhart, both previously MDs of whisky firm Gordon & MacPhail, and whose current roles include president of Johnstons of Elgin and chairman of the Scottish Committee of the Worshipful Company of Distillers respectively, have both have received CBEs.

Ian Urquhart said: “I have had the privilege to lead two successful family-owned Moray companies. They are two very different businesses – single malt Scotch whisky and Scottish cashmere – yet they share a commitment to producing the highest-quality iconic products, now exported to over 60 markets throughout the world.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Urquhart said: “I like to think this [CBE] is not mine alone, but recognises the Urquhart family as a whole and our role in building a grocer’s shop in Elgin into a thriving business.” He said he is as busy as ever in the Scotch whisky industry, and “combined with my non-executive director role at the National Theatre for Scotland and my involvement in the Moray Growth Deal, I seem to find plenty of things to do”.

Turning to MBEs, such an honour has been granted to Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA), the representative body for Scotland’s tourism industry, for services to the sector in Scotland.

The organisation says that under his leadership, it has “turned the tide on many areas of policy which would have resulted in the closure of hundreds of businesses across Scotland at various points over the last two years”.

Fraserburgh-born businessman Stanley Morrice has been awarded an MBE for services to Scotland’s food and drinks industry. He said: “I’m very proud of my roots in the North-east of Scotland and the opportunities the region has provided me.”

From left: Michael and Ian Urquhart, both previously MDs of Gordon & MacPhail, have both received CBEs. Picture: John Paul.

Chairman of Opportunity North East Sir Ian Wood, said: “I warmly congratulate Stanley for receiving this honour, the dedication and professionalism displayed throughout his career has been rightly recognised.

"He has made an invaluable contribution to the development of the food, drink and agriculture activities at Opportunity North East and we are very fortunate to be able to draw upon his extensive experience.”

Recognition

Scottish-based entrepreneur Ann-Maree Morrison has picked up an MBE in recognition of her services to women in business and the economy. She has been a specialist advisor for many years to both the Scottish and the UK governments, and is a Women Enterprise Scotland Ambassador.

In recognition of her services to women in business and the economy, Scottish-based entrepreneur Ann-Maree Morrison has been awarded an MBE. Picture: Malcolm Cochrane Photography.

She said: "Given my award was for services to women in business and the economy, I actually feel Her Majesty, in her recent Jubilee speech, summed it up perfectly when she said ‘Change has become a constant; managing it has become an expanding discipline’ – this is so relevant to both ecommerce and women in business.”

Ayrshire-based Lesley Blair, chief executive of the British Association of Beauty & Cosmetology and The Confederation of International Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology, has secured an MBE for services to the British beauty industry and for being an “outstanding ambassador” for the beauty sector.

She said: “I look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with others, both in and outside our industry, to highlight the full worth of our sector and the urgent need for further regulation and legislation, together with standardisation of fit-for-purpose qualifications.”