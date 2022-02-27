Food firms team up to create iron brew ice cream treat stocked in Scottish Iceland stores

The new Millions Iron Brew ice cream is made up of a “silky smooth” iron brew-flavoured ice cream with an iron-brew ripple and Millions sweeties running through it, packaged in one-litre tubs.
The product is the result of a tie-up between Greenock firm Golden Casket and Hilton Ice Cream of Bradford, West Yorkshire. The two firms previously worked together on a Millions bubblegum and strawberry ice cream.
A further product is planned for launch later in the year, again featuring Millions sweets and again an exclusive for Iceland.
Hilton Ice Cream’s sales and marketing director Michael Jaconelli said: “Following the success of our first brand-stretching exercise with Golden Casket we are now launching an Iron Brew Millions ice cream.
“We are looking to build on this for future expansion.”