Floating solar farm in Edinburgh port could be model for solving world’s energy needs

“Floating solar presents a massive step forward in the quest for clean renewable energy.”

A Scottish marine energy innovator has formed a joint venture to lead the rollout of floating solar power stations across the globe.

Nova Innovation wants to build on the successful launch of its first floating solar project in the Port of Leith in Edinburgh, which is supplying Forth Ports’ HQ with renewable energy. The marine solar demonstrator successfully passed its first big test, generating electricity through the torrential rain and 70mph winds of Storm Babet in October.

Nova has now joined forces with engineering specialist RSK to lead the charge in designing, building and installing floating solar power stations. The new joint venture, AquaGen365, said facilities such as the one at Leith could be installed in more sheltered inland waters and reservoirs, as well as the more challenging offshore locations out at sea, co-locating with offshore wind.

The venture plans to roll out floating solar at scale, making use of the world’s largest resource – water – which covers two-thirds of the planet. It follows a recent study which estimated that floating solar has the potential to produce enough energy to meet Europe’s electricity needs three times over.

AquaGen365 combines RSK’s global reach across more than 200 environmental, engineering and technical service companies in 40 countries with Nova Innovation’s expertise in marine energy. Collectively, the joint venture has more than 20 years’ experience in the development of renewable energy through the deployment of tidal stream, onshore wind, ground mounted solar PV and hydro power technologies.​

Nova Innovation chief executive Simon Forrest said: “Floating solar presents a massive step forward in the quest for clean renewable energy. Its main advantage is that it can be installed quickly at scale – particularly in areas where land is scarce or expensive.

“With the commitment made at COP28 to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030, floating solar is a low-cost, accessible solution that can have a real impact on reducing climate change. The complementary skills of RSK and Nova combine perfectly to help achieve these global targets.”

RSK director David Taylor said: “Floating solar provides clean, predictable, low-cost energy, using reliable and bankable technology that offers an alternative solution to ground-mounted and rooftop solar. It makes a compelling argument for cost competitive and decarbonised energy generation where land use is not a viable option.

“Other benefits include: a ‘quick to deploy’ modular design with short lead times; scalability to match energy demands; deployment in both marine and freshwater environments; and excellent water conservation benefits.”

He added: “Floating solar will benefit many sectors, in particular, enabling sustainable irrigation in the agricultural sector, helping to achieve carbon net zero targets within the water industry, the provision of renewable energy to power industrial sites and complexes, and driving the push for ’greener’ ports and harbours.”

