Fledgling engineering group sets up HQ after property deal at Aberdeen’s Innovation Park

Orthogonal, founded in 2020 by John Niven, provides industrial 3D computer-aided printing services for the engineering, electronics, architectural, aerospace and automotive sectors, as well as the oil and gas industry.

Niven said: “Having operated in the oil and gas sector for many years, I saw a gap in the market for 3D printing services and decided to set-up the business. Launching at the onset of the pandemic was certainly a challenge, but we have weathered the storm and have been steadily building a strong customer base. With an increase in demand for our services, we decided to look for suitable premises.”

Orthogonal has agreed a five-year lease at unit 7A of Crombie Lodge, moving into its new headquarters at the Bridge of Don location.

Hugh Canham, head of asset management at Moorfield Group, owner of Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks, added: “With the easing of work-from-home restrictions and more businesses returning to the workplace, recent months have seen an uptake in letting activity across both parks.

“We expect to see the positive momentum continue, particularly as companies adopt hybrid working arrangements and examine their office space requirements.

“We remain committed to an ongoing programme of improvement and refurbishment across both parks to ensure that Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks remain in demand from occupiers across Aberdeen and the North-east.”