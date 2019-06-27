Five-star Highland hotel changes hands

Isle of Skye-based Perle Hotels has boosted its portfolio with the purchase of an historic five-star venue in the Highlands.

The group has snapped up Glencoe House Hotel, which it describes as one of the “most exclusive and luxurious hotels” in the region.

The 14-suite venue overlooks the sea loch and mountains around Glencoe. Picture: Contributed

Although full details of the transaction have not been disclosed, Perle said that all existing employment contracts are to be honoured and all staff will continue working for Glencoe House, which the group will own and operate.

Built by Lord Strathcona in 1896, the 14-suite venue overlooks the sea loch and mountains around Glencoe. It has undergone restorative work in recent years since being purchased by Roger Niemeyer in 2011.

Perle’s portfolio already comprised four hotels across Portree, Inverness and Oban.

Chief executive Fasih Rehman said: “Glencoe House Hotel and its team are a fantastic addition to our growing hotel group. We appreciate what a very special place Glencoe House is, but also the very high standards at which it operates now and we intend to build further on these in the future.”

Perle is currently expanding the Marmalade Hotel in Portree. Currently just 11 bedrooms, the extension will add 23 extra rooms, as well as a new lounge area, to meet increased demand for the venue.