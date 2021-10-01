Fitness equipment provider sets up new HQ after Clyde Gateway office deal

The facility, Three Rutherglen Links, was constructed during 2020 and has been sold to First Grau UK Real Estate, trading as Powerhouse Fitness.

The building will become Powerhouse Fitness’ new HQ when its 35 employee-strong team moves into the building this month.

The fitness equipment supplier was founded in Glasgow in 1980 and has grown to operate in nine stores across the UK, in addition to 57 outlets across eight countries as part of the Sport-Tiedje group.

Clyde Gateway, one of Scotland’s most ambitious regeneration projects, has completed the sale of a key pavilion building at its Rutherglen Links Business Park.

Rutherglen Links Business Park has been built on previously derelict land and is positioned off junction two of the M74 motorway.

Clyde Gateway’s chief executive Ian Manson said: “Rutherglen Links Business Park continues to be an attractive option for businesses to locate and expand. The arrival of Powerhouse Fitness into our latest commercial space is further proof that the office market in Clyde Gateway is weathering the pandemic and augurs well for our pipeline of advance office and industrial developments.

“We look forward to welcoming Powerhouse Fitness to Clyde Gateway and wish them every success as they embark on such an exciting period for the business.”

Steve Collins, managing director of Powerhouse Fitness, added: “Our business has been operating for more than 40 years and our move to Rutherglen Links is a significant milestone in our growth.

“We are investing heavily in our infrastructure, and are delighted to keep our home in Glasgow following our head office relocation.”

