First two tenants secured for new West Lothian trade park

City Plumbing and consumer goods company IOC Anabtawi UK are moving into the newly-built Livingston Trade Park on the town’s Houstoun Road, within the established Houstoun Industrial Estate.

Developed by Chancerygate, the trade park was acquired by Northwood Investors earlier this year, as part of a portfolio of 11 estates.

City Plumbing will occupy a 5,103-square-foot unit, with IOC Anabtawi taking up 3,638 sq ft of space at another unit. The remaining six units range from 3,582 to 10,282 sq ft.

Lewis Pentland, director of industrial and logistics with Colliers, joint agent for the park, said: “This is a very attractive scheme, given its central location and proximity to Scotland’s road, rail and air infrastructure.

“Importantly, it has been developed with sustainability in mind, with a series of measures, including low air permeability design, extensive natural lighting, roof lights, high performance insulated cladding and roof materials.”

Joint agent Rhys Davies of JLL added: “The park offers the flexibility sought by many tenants, with significant eaves heights of eight metres and scope to add mezzanine space. It also offers 100 per cent business rates relief for the first year, as part of the Business Growth Acceleration Relief Scheme.”

Michael O'Garro, regional surveyor, City Plumbing, said: “Our branch network is one of the largest in the UK with over 350 branches. It's important to us to continually improve and grow our reach.”

