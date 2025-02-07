First Minister John Swinney opens vast Dundee office that employs 1,000 people
Telecoms giant BT Group has officially opened its new offices in Dundee, marking the culmination of a multi-million-pound project.
First Minister John Swinney was welcomed at the new operation by BT boss Allison Kirkby, as they met teams based at the site. Home to as many as 1,000 workers from across the group’s consumer and business divisions, the flagship base houses teams who will help customers from around the UK.
The new building forms part of Dundee’s ongoing £1 billion waterfront regeneration area, and is located at West Marketgait, in the heart of the city centre. In September 2023, BT completed a multi-million-pound refurbishment of its Glasgow office, situated on Clydeside, where some 2,000 people are based.
Kirkby said: “As one of the largest private sector employers in Scotland I’m excited to see our Dundee office open for business. Our investment in this state-of-the-art office will help us to retain and attract the best people as we transform BT to give better service to our customers, while supporting the broader regeneration of Dundee.
“We’re also continuing to make major investments in Scotland’s networks, with more than half of Scotland now able to get full fibre from Openreach, and three quarters of the population covered by 5G from EE. We’re working closely with our partners in government to ensure we maximise the potential for these networks to create new possibilities for the public and private sectors, and support the economic success of the nation.”
Swinney added: “The opening of this new office is an important moment in Dundee’s remarkable economic transformation, reflecting Scotland's commitment to digital innovation, growth and opportunity. BT’s decision to invest in Dundee is a powerful statement of confidence in the city and Scotland. It secures around 1,000 local jobs, providing good opportunities for apprentices and workers to develop their skills and drive forward their careers.”
BT Group employs more than 7,000 people across Scotland. The business is responsible for generating £1 in every £130 produced in the country, according to an independent report. It also generated £1.3bn to the Scottish economy in gross value added (GVA) during the 2023/24 financial year.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.