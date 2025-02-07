“Our investment in this state-of-the-art office will help us to retain and attract the best people” – Allison Kirkby, BT CEO

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Telecoms giant BT Group has officially opened its new offices in Dundee, marking the culmination of a multi-million-pound project.

First Minister John Swinney was welcomed at the new operation by BT boss Allison Kirkby, as they met teams based at the site. Home to as many as 1,000 workers from across the group’s consumer and business divisions, the flagship base houses teams who will help customers from around the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new building forms part of Dundee’s ongoing £1 billion waterfront regeneration area, and is located at West Marketgait, in the heart of the city centre. In September 2023, BT completed a multi-million-pound refurbishment of its Glasgow office, situated on Clydeside, where some 2,000 people are based.

BT Group CEO Allison Kirkby with First Minister John Swinney at the opening of the new BT base in Dundee.

Kirkby said: “As one of the largest private sector employers in Scotland I’m excited to see our Dundee office open for business. Our investment in this state-of-the-art office will help us to retain and attract the best people as we transform BT to give better service to our customers, while supporting the broader regeneration of Dundee.

“We’re also continuing to make major investments in Scotland’s networks, with more than half of Scotland now able to get full fibre from Openreach, and three quarters of the population covered by 5G from EE. We’re working closely with our partners in government to ensure we maximise the potential for these networks to create new possibilities for the public and private sectors, and support the economic success of the nation.”

Swinney added: “The opening of this new office is an important moment in Dundee’s remarkable economic transformation, reflecting Scotland's commitment to digital innovation, growth and opportunity. BT’s decision to invest in Dundee is a powerful statement of confidence in the city and Scotland. It secures around 1,000 local jobs, providing good opportunities for apprentices and workers to develop their skills and drive forward their careers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad