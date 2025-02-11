Financial advisor to build on record year with Edinburgh HQ move

“We anticipate 2025 will be our busiest yet” – Neal Allen, HNH Partners

A financial advisory practice is targeting double-digit growth this year with a move to a new Scottish headquarters in Edinburgh.

HNH Partners, which currently has 30 staff across its operations in Edinburgh and Belfast, said the move to 66 Hanover Street marked a “new milestone” for the firm. It has increased its headcount in Scotland by almost 50 per cent over the past year.

Neal Allen, partner and head of deal advisory at HNH Partners in Scotland, said: “Following a record year with a steady increase in both the volume and size of deals that our advisers have worked on, we anticipate 2025 will be our busiest yet. The move to our new headquarters is not only a celebration of our recent successes, but a strategic investment in the future, giving us room to grow our team yet further as we continue to recruit across all levels.

Harry Linklater, partner, deal advisory; Neal Allen, partner and head of deal advisory at HNH Partners in Scotland; and Roger Mayor, partner, deal advisory.

“Our modern office environment is designed to foster collaboration and innovation, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the financial advisory sector.”

Staff at the firm have worked on a string of multi-million-pound deals in 2024, and on some of the most high-profile transactions in Scotland over recent years. This has included advising Scotland’s largest window and door company Sidey Solutions on its sale to Swedish giant Inwido AB, and Livingston-based electronics manufacturer CB Technology on its acquisition by Elite Electronic Systems in Northern Ireland.

Allen added: “The significant demand for our expertise is a testament to the trust our clients place in us. Our new headquarters in Scotland will not only support our current growth but will also enable us to capture emerging opportunities in an increasingly dynamic market. Supporting entrepreneurs, businesses of all sizes and their shareholders, as well as financial institutions and private equity houses, our focus is on helping them realise their growth potential.”

