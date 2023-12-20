Fife raw pet food company set up by two dog lovers delivers 15 million meals in record-breaking year
A Fife-based pet food business is celebrating after a record-breaking year which has seen it deliver more than 15 million of its meals across the UK.
As well as securing a number of recent award wins, Rosyth-based Bella & Duke has made significant investment in machinery at its production and fulfilment facility. Its team has expanded to 133 employees, with several roles set to be added.
As part of the firm’s vision of “doing right by our pets”, this year it has continued to support Therapy Dogs Nationwide to support the work that it does, including sponsoring four “hero” therapy dogs with full dog food subscriptions. The pet food supplier has also pledged to provide 11-year-old springer spaniel Dudley with a lifetime supply of food after it was saved by Second Chance Rescue following a life of neglect and abuse.
Bella & Duke was launched seven years ago to create raw food for animal lovers to feed their pets. Having both lost dogs too young to cancer, co-founders Mark Scott and Tony Ottley felt they had to do something about the whole dog food industry.
Scott, chief executive, said: “We’ve always understood the importance of the relationship between pets and their owners, and this has been key to our success. Since starting Bella & Duke with Tony back in 2016 it has been a long but incredibly rewarding experience seeing our vision grow year on year, and 2023 has been no different. Our success wouldn’t be possible without the hard work all our team do each day.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.