Founders say it has been an “incredibly rewarding” journey since setting up the business in 2016.

Tony Ottley and Mark Scott are the founders of Fife-based raw pet food business Bella & Duke. Picture: Malcolm Cochrane Photography

A Fife-based pet food business is celebrating after a record-breaking year which has seen it deliver more than 15 million of its meals across the UK.

As well as securing a number of recent award wins, Rosyth-based Bella & Duke has made significant investment in machinery at its production and fulfilment facility. Its team has expanded to 133 employees, with several roles set to be added.

As part of the firm’s vision of “doing right by our pets”, this year it has continued to support Therapy Dogs Nationwide to support the work that it does, including sponsoring four “hero” therapy dogs with full dog food subscriptions. The pet food supplier has also pledged to provide 11-year-old springer spaniel Dudley with a lifetime supply of food after it was saved by Second Chance Rescue following a life of neglect and abuse.

Bella & Duke was launched seven years ago to create raw food for animal lovers to feed their pets. Having both lost dogs too young to cancer, co-founders Mark Scott and Tony Ottley felt they had to do something about the whole dog food industry.