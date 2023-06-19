All Sections
Some of the breeds of dog perceived to be the most friendly by the general public.Some of the breeds of dog perceived to be the most friendly by the general public.
Some of the breeds of dog perceived to be the most friendly by the general public.

Least Feared Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of dog the general public think are most friendly 🐶

These are the dogs that people are least likely to cross the road to avoid.

By David Hepburn
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:32 BST

New research from pet food experts Bella & Duke has revealed which dogs people find to be the most scary - and the most friendly.

It shows that the public see little to fear from the likes of Labradors or Spaniels but that other breeds are seen in a more negative light.

This usually just shows a lack of understanding of the breeds in question - who are often unfairly considered to be aggressive or likely to bite.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are least likley to provoke fear.

1. Labrador Retriever

They're the world's favourite breed of dog for numerous reasons - and one of them is how friendly they are. The public perception is that they are the least scary and it's probably true - the biggest risk with these dogs is getting your face licked.

2. Golden Retriever

What's true for the Labrador is usually also true of its close cousin the Golden Retriever. That's the case for how friendly people think they are - just being pipped to first place by the loving Lab.

3. Spaniel

Energetic and bouncy Springer and Cocker Spaniels produce little fear in people, being considered the third most friendly breed.

4. Border Collie

The world's most intelligent breed of dog - and one of the type perceived to be nost friendly - is the Border Collie. Commonly used as a sheepdog, these are one of the most useful breeds of working dog.

