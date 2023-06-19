New research from pet food experts Bella & Duke has revealed which dogs people find to be the most scary - and the most friendly.
It shows that the public see little to fear from the likes of Labradors or Spaniels but that other breeds are seen in a more negative light.
This usually just shows a lack of understanding of the breeds in question - who are often unfairly considered to be aggressive or likely to bite.
Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are least likley to provoke fear.
1. Labrador Retriever
They're the world's favourite breed of dog for numerous reasons - and one of them is how friendly they are. The public perception is that they are the least scary and it's probably true - the biggest risk with these dogs is getting your face licked.
2. Golden Retriever
What's true for the Labrador is usually also true of its close cousin the Golden Retriever. That's the case for how friendly people think they are - just being pipped to first place by the loving Lab.
3. Spaniel
Energetic and bouncy Springer and Cocker Spaniels produce little fear in people, being considered the third most friendly breed.
4. Border Collie
The world's most intelligent breed of dog - and one of the type perceived to be nost friendly - is the Border Collie. Commonly used as a sheepdog, these are one of the most useful breeds of working dog.