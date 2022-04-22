Fife musician and businessman creates big noise with custom guitar cables

David Law, who is based in Lochgelly’s Crosshill Business Centre, founded the Music Cable Company last year.

The fledgling business has recently partnered with two established music retailers, Mak’s Guitars in Soho, London and The Guitar Factory in Glasgow’s west end. Both retailers stock a selection of instrument cables and have demonstration products in store for customers to try out and decide which one matches their playing style and musical preferences.

Law, who has a background in electronic engineering and years of experience in business-to-business (B2B) music retail, said: “After conducting product trials it became apparent that one size did not fit all needs. A decision was made by the company to offer two cables that will appeal to a broad spectrum of players who care about superior sound and reliability.”

The firm is a client of support service Business Gateway Fife.

Adviser Karen Cassells said: “David has shown great commitment and passion for his products. I was able to give access to ‘digital boost’ to improve functionality of the website and increase search engine optimisation. He is now receiving expert help to create video content to better explain and showcase his products.”

The CoreM instrument cable has been designed to retain a “full round bass tone”, while appealing to electric and acoustic guitar players with “crisp punchy trebles which cut through the mix”. The firm said its CoreB cable will appeal to musicians who are “partial to rock guitar”.