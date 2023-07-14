Fife fabrication yard can 'play key role in efforts to boost energy security'

Harland & Wolff is confident that its Scottish yards can play a key role in the efforts to decarbonise and boost energy security but has called on the government to enforce local content requirements.

Fabrication business Harland & Wolff’s five-sector strategy positions the business to serve commercial, cruise and ferry, defence, energy and renewables markets. Picture: John Gilchrist

Bosses said the company was targeting “vast supply chain opportunities” from the ScotWind offshore wind leasing programme and co-investments in green infrastructure. Representatives from Harland & Wolff outlined their plans for the firm’s Methil site during a visit to the Fife fabrication yard by Labour MP Ian Murray, the shadow secretary of state for Scotland,

As part of his visit, Murray was given a tour of the former BiFab facility and observed the ongoing work to produce new barges for the recycling and waste management company Cory, which will operate them on the River Thames. Harland & Wolff believes that its five-sector strategy, which positions the business to serve commercial, cruise and ferry, defence, energy and renewables markets, along with its investment in state-of-the-art technology, will help it secure “sustained economic growth” through skilled jobs and improved productivity. It was noted that the company’s facilities in Methil, Arnish, on Lewis, Belfast and Appledore are “uniquely positioned” for offshore wind developments.

The company briefed the shadow Cabinet member on the need to enforce local content requirements, which would see offshore energy developers being required to use Scottish and UK supply chains to deliver their projects. Labour recently published plans for a “British jobs bonus”, which would incentivise clean energy companies to invest in Scottish and British supply chains, particularly in industrial heartlands.

Murray said: “The next UK Labour government will transform the Scottish economy by turning the UK into a green energy superpower. As outlined by Sir Keir Starmer just a few weeks ago in Leith, Scotland will be at the heart of the UK’s green prosperity plan, with tens of thousands of jobs created across Scotland for future generations as well as by reskilling workers in other industries.”