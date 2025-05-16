Fife cask firm invests six-figures to meet whisky investment demand

“This is a strategic investment we have made, one we felt was important to support business growth”

A whisky cask storage company has stepped up its Scottish growth plans with a six-figure investment at its bonded warehouse in Fife.

Located in the rolling hills near Newburgh overlooking the River Tay, Spiritfilled’s Braeside Bond opened its doors to whisky investors and collectors less than a year ago to meet the growing demand for spirit maturation, storage and distribution.

Rising interest has seen distillers, cask owners and importers from around the globe use the 20,000-square-foot facility, which has the capacity to securely house up to 14,000 casks.

The company’s six-figure investment - understood to be around £200,000 - in state-of-the art racking infrastructure at Braeside comes as it looks to become a significant hub for cask maturation on the east coast of Scotland. The racking system is designed to securely house both barrels and hogsheads - the two most commonly traded cask formats in the private whisky investment market.

Spiritfilled co-founder and chief executive Russell Spratley said: “This is a strategic investment we have made, one we felt was important to support business growth.

“What sets Braeside’s system apart is the inclusion of lock gate technology - a safety and security innovation that ensures controlled access to casks, enhancing both compliance and operational efficiency. This system enhances the professionalism of Spiritfilled’s operations, reinforcing investor confidence in asset protection.

“It also demonstrates our long-term commitment to becoming a leader in secure, scalable, and investor-friendly whisky storage. Braeside Bond is not just a warehouse, it’s the physical backbone of our mission to professionalise and elevate the private whisky investment space.”

Spiritfilled was founded five years ago by Spratley and business partner Ross Archer. As well as specialising in the buying, selling and storing of high-quality whisky casks, the firm is an independent bottler. Braeside Bond was opened in Newburgh in July 2024.

Bonded warehousing is a legal requirement for whisky casks stored in the UK before duty and VAT are paid.