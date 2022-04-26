Fife-based testing specialist nets major overseas contract amid funding boost

International Testing Services (ITS), which is based at Methil’s Energy Park, explains that it started out in 2020, concentrating on supporting local engineering projects and facilitating inspection services globally. It has helped several clients in building offshore wind farms, including Neart na Gaoithe in the Firth of Forth.

The business has now secured an additional new contract with a client in Spain that it states will involve working with one of Europe’s leading offshore wind farm foundation and tower fabrication businesses, and has doubled its workforce to 16.

ITS added that it has now received the six-figure funding package from Bank of Scotland to safeguard cashflow and facilitate its overseas expansion.

The firm is managed by quality director George Shields and operations director Michael Oates, and its offering encompasses various “non-destructive testing” methods.

Mr Shields said: “Launching a business at the beginning of a global pandemic wasn’t without its challenges, but we’ve drawn deeply on our collective industry experience and are thrilled to have secured another new overseas contract, which further strengthens our growing global reputation.

“Over the coming months, we hope to continue consolidating our position whilst identifying new opportunities – both local and international – in order to further accelerate our growth journey.”

From left: George Shields and Michael Oates who co-founded the business after spending a combined 50 years in the relevant industry. Picture: contributed.