Fife-based International Testing Services secures wind farm work as headcount grows

The company, which is based at Methil’s Energy Park, will provide inspection services for its neighbour, Harland & Wolff Methil, for the fabrication of eight wind farm jacket foundations for the vast Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm.

The other contract is for a “European leader” in offshore wind farm foundation and tower fabrication.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses said the continued expansion of the business has seen the number of employees ramp up to 14 in the last year from two in the start-up phase.

George Shields and Michael Oates, International Testing Services.

Quality director George Shields said: “We are really encouraged by the quality of staff we have managed to secure and now we have recruited two apprentices, both from Levenmouth, who will be trained up to being fully qualified non-destructive testing (NDT) inspectors.

“We have more than doubled our head office size in recent months. The projects which we have supported this year will generate approximately 2500 MW/h [megawatt hours] of clean renewable energy, that’s approximately enough for around 1.5 million homes.”

He added: “We are feeling really confident about the future of the business, bolstered by the excellent team we are building, to meet the ever-changing demands of the industry.”

As a client of Business Gateway Fife, the business received one to one support from adviser Shona Morrison with access to advice from Catherine Bartle, the dedicated human resources adviser.

Business Gateway Fife delivers a range of business support services on behalf of Fife Council Economic Development.

A message from the Editor: