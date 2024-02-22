Fife-based housebuilder Muir Homes pivots to building more bungalows on back of ageing population
A housebuilder that says it is one of the biggest family-owned firms of its kind in Scotland has revealed that it is for the first time since 2018 pivoting new developments back towards providing more bungalows, a property type it says tend to be most popular amongst maturer age groups, a demographic that has been growing.
Muir Homes, part of the Muir Group, which is based in Inverkeithing, Fife, said that while most homebuilders have tended to prioritise multiple-storey houses recently as they generate higher profit margins than bungalows, it is bucking the trend, starting with its new development in Stanley in Perthshire. The Deer Pines development will have two different bungalow house types, with two-bed and three-bed semi detached available to buy, and more than a fifth of the development will be one storey.
The company cited the National Records of Scotland reporting in its most recent review of demographic trends that there are now more people aged 65 and over than people under 15 in the country – at more than one fifth of the population and 15 per cent respectively.
Martin Smith, chief executive of Muir Group, commented: “Scotland’s changing demographics have been clear to see for some time now, and with more and more interest in bungalows we are taking a strategic decision to build more of them going forward.
“Understandably, mature groups and even young families are now shifting towards single-storey homes due to ease of accessibility or, indeed, just trend-setting. We believe that our developments thrive when we create homes that attract a wide range of groups that quickly establish and evolve into a vibrant and sustainable community. Our new development in Perthshire will buck the trend of most homebuilders across Scotland, not only for its availability of bungalows, but also because of the focus on the environment and ensuring homes are fit for the future.”
The news comes after fellow Scottish housebuilder Springfield Properties pointed to some green shoots of recovery in the housing market, while property firm Rettie said it last year sold a record number of Scottish homes with a price tag of £1 million or more.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.