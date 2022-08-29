Jobs boost as Port of Dundee docks major contract to build landmark wind farm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inch Cape Offshore has selected the hub, owned by Edinburgh-based Forth Ports, to help bring to life the 1.1-gigawatt wind farm. The tie-up will see turbine blades, towers and “nacelles”, which house the turbine generators, being delivered to and pre-assembled at the port’s Renewables Hub before being shipped out for installation 12 kilometres off the Angus coast.

The Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm is predicted to be Scotland’s largest single source of renewable power when built, featuring the tallest turbines ever deployed in Scottish waters.

Inch Cape Offshore, a joint venture between Edinburgh-based energy company Red Rock Power and Irish peer ESB, has reserved the entire Renewables Hub, the size of 28 football pitches, from March 2025 to March 2026, when around 50 staff are expected to be on site.

Adam Ezzamel, project director of Inch Cape Offshore, said: “The port is ideally sited for our construction operation and offers us the area we require for the number – and sheer scale – of the turbines we will be deploying. This latest contract award is another important step towards us delivering the project – and generating low-cost, renewable power for consumers across Great Britain.”

David Webster, director of energy at Forth Ports, hailed the “very significant” project for the Port of Dundee, adding: “We have built Scotland’s only custom-built renewables hub at the port which... makes the port ideally suited to the requirements of this major contract for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm.”

Councillor John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council said: “The Port of Dundee is an incredibly important asset, not only for the city but for the renewables sector more generally. Today's announcement is a clear vote of confidence in the quality of the infrastructure here.”