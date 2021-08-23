Fife-based cashmere brand Todd & Duncan debuting new lifestyle collection

Kinross-based Todd & Duncan – now owned by Zhejiang Xinao Textiles – says it has been “quietly spinning the finest cashmere yarn since 1867”, and the new products will become available next month.

The knitted cashmere pieces are described as being “illuminated by colour, softened by naturals and neutrals”. They are made on the shores of Loch Leven, where top-quality raw fibre sourced sustainably from Inner Mongolia is received, spun, washed, and knitted to create the ultimate “Scottish handle” – supple cashmere that is resistant to pilling or pulling.

The new collection features Scottish models Alexandra Moncrieffe and Jack McQueen. Picture: Dan Hall.

Images feature Scottish models Alexandra Moncrieffe and Jack McQueen, while Todd & Duncan sales director Bruce Cameron said: “Our new collection has grown very organically – we loved the idea of bringing our cashmere yarn, colour and knit expertise to a wider audience by creating cashmere pieces, using our unrivalled colour archives, that will be enjoyed for a lifetime.”

Todd & Duncan says it is currently the only Scottish spinner offering cashmere yarn to fashion houses and quality manufacturers worldwide, with its story having started in Alva, the textile hub of the industrial era north of the Border.

The firm in 1897 bought mills on the banks of Loch Leven, giving it a major supply of pure, soft Scottish water that it says is “essential” to the look and feel of its cashmere. It adds that all the water it uses is cleaned and returned to the loch.

Todd & Duncan says the new collection comprises knitted cashmere pieces 'illuminated by colour'. Picture: Dan Hall.

