Lanark's Border Biscuits seals 'landmark' deal to double up with Sainsbury’s

The supply deal will see the Lanark firm more than double its presence across the chain’s main retail estate.

The business is also aiming to emulate the success of its dark chocolate ginger bars with two new bars joining the range – milk chocolate ginger and dark chocolate ginger & orange.

Some £1 million of investment has already boosted the firm’s manufacturing plant, enabling a run rate of up to 500 chocolate biscuit bars a minute.

Alex Sano-Davies, head of grocery at Border Biscuits has hailed the extended deal with supermarket chain Sainsbury's. Picture: Mark Bassett

Alex Sano-Davies, the company’s head of grocery, said: “With snack brands dominating new product development last year, our own innovation pipeline has been key in the expansion of this brilliant partnership with Sainsbury’s.

“Driven by the needs of modern consumers, the range further cements Border Biscuits as a genuine category innovator, while placing us one step closer to achieving our ambitious growth targets for 2021 and beyond.”

Earlier this year, the firm announced that it had hired former Cadbury, Tesco and Genius Foods “heavyweights” as it looks to fatten up its market share.

The company said the “talent acquisition drive” underpinned its ambition to disrupt the UK snack market.

Ranking at number 15 in the UK’s top 20 sweet biscuits category, the manufacturer’s dark chocolate ginger biscuit is officially the nation’s favourite chocolate covered ginger biscuit.

Border Biscuits donates 10 per cent of its profits each year to support local organisations and community projects through its charity, Border Biscuits Community Support.

