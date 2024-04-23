Ferovinum announces £35 million funding package for The Borders Distillery Company Limited

Ferovinum and The Borders Distillery Company Limited have agreed a £35 million funding package to support the distillery for the next three years. The new arrangement will enable The Borders Distillery - the first to operate in the Scottish Borders since 1837 and recent winner of the World Whiskies Awards Best Scotch New Make award - to grow its business and develop its core strengths in advance of the eventual release of its Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

As a first-of-its-kind funding platform dedicated to unlocking growth for wine and spirits enterprises, Ferovinum will also provide The Borders Distillery with specialist operations and supply chain tools to support trading in the UK, Europe and the USA. Commenting on the deal, The Borders Distillery Managing Director John Fordyce said: “We are delighted to have found a partner in Ferovinum and its excellent team. We share the same ambitions to grow, enthusiasm for the Scotch Whisky industry and commitment to deploy technology to facilitate growth in multiple markets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ferovinum platform delivers a more agile and efficient funding solution by holding assets during production, storage, distribution and fulfilment, giving companies end-to-end capabilities, funding the full production and distribution cycles. Access to the platform also enables clients to benefit from seamless integration with freight, storage and fulfilment providers along with payments, licensing and commercial infrastructure to enable optimised trading and streamlined access to key export markets.

A £35 million funding package for The Borders Distillery Company Limited has been announced via fintech firm Ferovinum

Gregor Mathieson, Director of Spirits at Ferovinum added: “We are very proud to be supporting The Borders Distillery during their next phase of growth. It is six years since the stills started running at their extraordinary site in Hawick, and the dedication to making great whisky as well as being a force for good in the Borders community is palpable amongst the whole team. Ferovinum was created to provide ambitious, visionary drinks businesses like this with the backing and specialist support they need to achieve their goals, and we are very excited to be partnering with John and the team for the journey ahead.”