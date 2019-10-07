Fears over financial future of Pizza Express

Fears are mounting over the future of popular restaurant chain Pizza Express after it emerged it has hired financial advisers ahead of talks with its creditors.

It is believed the company, which launched 54 years ago and which was acquired by Chinese private equity firm Hony Captial in 2014, has around £655 million of debt - equivalent to £1.6m per restaurant.

It is believed to have appointed financial adviser Houlihan Lokey Inc. to prepare for debt talks with its creditors.

The news comes just months after rival Jamie's Italian closed, with the loss of 1,000 jobs.

Financial consultants, Langton Capital, wrote on Twitter today: "Pizza Express reportedly about to engage in talks with creditors."

Jinlong Wang, group chairman of Pizza Express, said at the end of the last quarter the brand had been "pleased with the results".

He said: "In the first half of the year, we are pleased that we have remained resilient across all our markets despite sector-wide challenges."

Accounts

Pizza Express, which opened its first outlet in Wardour Street in London’s Soho, now has more than 600 restaurants globally, including around 20 in Scotland. It also sells more than 35 million pizzas in UK supermarkets every year.

Its 2018 accounts it reported net debt of £1.1bn, with interest charges of £93.1m, resulting in a pre-tax loss of £55m. The accounts showed that a higher UK wage bill and property costs weighed on profitability amid a testing year for the casual dining sector.

Unite the Union wrote on Twitter: "Worrying news that #PizzaExpress is in trouble. Solidarity to the workforce. There must be no repeat of the mess made of Jamie’s, #ThomasCook and others where workers kept in dark and out of pocket while boardroom looks after itself."

