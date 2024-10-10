Fast-growing pet shop firm creating hundreds of jobs and you can bring your own pets to interview

“It’s a hugely exciting time for our business, with new investment which will see our store estate and headcount more than double in the next five years” – Claire Goldenberg, Jollyes

A pet shop chain that already has more than 100 stores across the UK, and is poised to open its seventh Scottish site, is encouraging job seekers to bring their pets to interview as it looks to more than double its retail “pawprint”.

Jollyes, which is due to open its latest Scottish branch in East Kilbride at the end of November, said it had introduced a raft of support measures for new talent and existing workers as it looks to be “one of retail’s best employers”. The retailer, which has its other Scottish stores in Perth, Stirling, Glenrothes, Edinburgh (at Hermiston Gait), Port Glasgow and Clydebank, is also launching a programme called “fur-st impressions” that lets those looking for their dream job working with animals to bring their pet with them to their interview.

The firm has more than 1,200 employees and said that 96 per cent of colleagues in the business were pet owners themselves. It is looking to grow its store footprint to 250 over the next five years.

After a pilot scheme, Jollyes said it believed that making pets part of the interview experience eases the tension of job interviews and creates “a more comfortable, authentic environment for both the interviewer and the candidate”. The company, which started out in 1971 in Enfield as a single store, has also launched a dedicated recruitment and careers website, which is said to make its application process and business benefits more transparent for potential candidates.

Job applications have leapt to more than 4,500 in the first few weeks following the pilot launch of the new portal - the same level received by the firm in the previous three years.

Other Jollyes benefits include a “top dog” rewards scheme, which allows employees to nominate colleagues they believe deserve a little recognition, and a “pet-eternity” day for staff getting a new pet in the family.

People director Claire Goldenberg said: “Our engaging and passionate colleagues are what sets Jollyes apart as they support pet parents in their communities who value their expertise and care. That’s why creating the right support for our people is so important to our ambitious growth.

“Whether it’s having your four-legged friend by your side to calm your nerves during the interview or having the opportunity to take the career break you’ve always dreamed of, we aspire for Jollyes to be a place where colleagues are able to build a long and rewarding retail career.”

She added: “It’s a hugely exciting time for our business, with new investment which will see our store estate and headcount more than double in the next five years. But our success rests on recruiting and retaining the very best people for dream jobs working with animals and giving a helping hand to those that love them.”

Frank Liddy, director of the Belfast Mindfulness Centre, said he was supportive of the company’s initiative.

