Fast-growing fintech firm chooses ‘ideal location’ Glasgow to add 30 jobs

A fintech firm is to expand its Glasgow operation in a move that is expected to create 30 jobs.

Sustainability-focused ESG360° is growing its Scottish base having secured a £1 million grant from Scottish Enterprise (SE). The London-headquartered company, which provides businesses with the tools and insights needed to navigate the complexities of environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance, established an office in the city last year.

Founder and chief executive Anj Chadha said: “Glasgow is the ideal location for our next phase of growth. This grant from Scottish Enterprise is a vote of confidence in our vision and our ability to deliver measurable impact for businesses worldwide.”

With SE support, the firm intends to invest in its Glasgow operations, creating more than 30 “high-value” jobs over the next three years.

The company has also received backing from Invest Glasgow, which provided it with a property grant, and FinTech Scotland as one of the winners of the financial technology sector organisation’s “Shaping the Future of ESG in Financial Services” innovation call.

Nicola Anderson, chief executive at FinTech Scotland, said: “At FinTech Scotland we believe that harnessing technology and collaboration can accelerate sustainable finance solutions, so it’s great to see ESG360° embracing fintech research and innovation focused on meaningful impact. This reinforces the role of fintech in shaping a more sustainable and resilient future and strengthens Scotland’s position as a leading fintech cluster.”

Chadha added: “Working with FinTech Scotland has provided us with unparalleled opportunities to work with top financial institutions and to collaborate with the Universities of Glasgow and Strathclyde, greatly enhancing our capabilities.”

According to recent research from Bain & Company, almost 90 per cent of business leaders in Europe, the US and Asia indicated that their companies would require advanced technologies such as data-collection platforms to meet their sustainability objectives. ESG360° sees its platform as being uniquely placed to capitalise on the opportunities presented by this growing global market.

Business Minister Richard Lochhead said: “The fintech sector has grown ten-fold in Scotland since 2018 and supports more than 11,000 jobs. This welcome expansion by ESG360° shows the pace is not slowing and demonstrates Scotland’s position as the natural home for businesses operating at the cutting edge of data, technology and sustainability.”

One of the aims of economic development agency SE is to double the number of scale-up businesses operating in Scotland over the next ten years by focusing on industries where the country has a competitive edge, of which fintech is one.

Reuben Aitken, managing director of international operations at Scottish Enterprise, said: “We’re genuinely delighted that ESG360° has chosen Glasgow as the location to scale its businesses. It joins a growing number of internationally headquartered fintech companies who’ve set up operations in the city due to its reputation as a centre of talent, innovation and collaboration.”