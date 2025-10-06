Fast-growing AI-powered Edinburgh platform to share in £1.7 million funding pool

“Partnering with Antler in their new cohort is further validation of the problem we’re solving and the results we’re already delivering” – Hamish Geddes, CEO

An Edinburgh-based technology venture behind an AI-powered platform that can replace existing spreadsheets is the only Scottish start-up to secure backing from a new £1.7 million investment pool.

Founded earlier this year by Hamish Geddes and Selby Cary, Mapify is a tech platform that replaces outdated spreadsheets with a “visual, AI-driven productivity tool”. It has been developed for logistics and asset management across warehousing, transport and infrastructure equipment. The tool is said to prevent up to 50 per cent of downtime events, can accelerate decision-making tenfold and increase profitability by up to 20 per cent.

The fledgling venture has been selected as one of 14 UK start-ups to receive a split share of the funding from global investor Antler, which backed fast-growing European outfit Lovable.

Mapify co-founders Hamish Geddes and Selby Cary.

Mapify is the only Scottish start-up included in Antler’s £1.7m investment following its latest London residency, where the firm was selected from a pool of almost 100 early-stage ventures, marking a significant step for Scotland in the expanding AI sector.

Geddes, who is also chief executive of Mapify, said: “Partnering with Antler in their new cohort is further validation of the problem we’re solving and the results we’re already delivering. Logistics downtime costs the global economy billions, and our mission is to put powerful, easy-to-use tools into the hands of every logistics manager to reduce that burden.”

Mapify helps small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporates manage their assets, from trucks and boilers to warehouses and industrial estates, using AI-powered contextual search. The platform already has a number of major clients onboard and is said to have uncovered millions of pounds per year in savings.

Cary, chief product and technology officer, added: “Antler’s backing allows us to accelerate product development and bring advanced AI features, like our conflict resolution engine, to market faster. These tools have the potential to save enterprise customers millions, while making operations more efficient and resilient.”

He said the business was positioned to expand rapidly. Forthcoming milestones include the launch of its conflict resolution engine this month and participation in Antler’s portfolio demo day later this year.

Antler partner Jed Rose said: “Mapify is exactly the kind of company we want to back at Antler. A world-class team solving a massive problem with immediate customer impact.

“They’ve already proven their platform can surface hidden losses and deliver a return on investment from day one, while building towards features with the potential to save enterprises millions. Hamish and Selby have the rare mix of vision and execution that can make Mapify a category leader,” he added.

Cary previously scaled TestCard from pre-seed to Series A funding as head of engineering, growing the team and securing £20m in funding, while deploying diagnostic technology across 16 NHS hospitals.