Famous Scottish biscuit firm celebrates granting of Royal Warrant by King Charles

Iconic Scottish shortbread maker Walker’s has been awarded the Royal Warrant by King Charles, describing the move as a testament to the legacy of Sir Jim Walker, who died recently.

The firm was established 126 years ago in Aberlour on Speyside and remains an independent family concern, headed by the founder’s great-grandchildren. In October, the firm said it had seen rebranding efforts pay off as it unveiled a double-digit hike in sales as its famous products made their way to close to 100 markets globally.

The company is also a four times winner of the Queen's Award for Export Achievement, In 2002, it was granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment by the Queen and Queen Mother for oatcakes.

Prince Charles, as he was then, opening Walker's factory in Aberlour on Speyside in 2001. He is pictured with Joe Walker, Sir Jim Walker and Marjorie Walker.

Current managing director Nicky Walker said: “It is a privilege for Walker’s to be granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment from His Majesty King Charles III for the supply of shortbread and oatcakes to the Royal Household. As an independent, family run business, we are extremely proud to carry the Royal Warrant which is a great honour and we feel is a true mark of recognition for our service and commitment to baking ‘Scotland at its finest’ for over a century.

“It is particularly poignant to receive the appointment following the very sad passing of my uncle, Sir Jim Walker recently. My uncle, my father Joe and my aunt Marjorie were extremely proud when Walker’s was granted the Royal Warrant for the supply of shortbread and oatcakes to the late Queen Elizabeth II and I know how delighted they would have been by this appointment from King Charles. This award is testament to their legacy.”

October’s accounts revealed that sales reached £184 million in the year ending December 31, 2023 - a 12 per cent increase on the previous year. The strategic roll out of the firm’s new brand identity across existing markets and distribution channels in 2023 and a strong performance during the festive season generated an uplift in sales of 11.4 per cent at home and 11.9 per cent in overseas markets.

