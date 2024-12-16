Tributes to 'kind' and 'devoted' Walker's Shortbread tycoon who has died aged 80
Tributes have been paid to the “devoted, energetic and kind” former director of Walker’s Shortbread, who has died aged 80.
Sir James Nicol Walker, known as Jim, was the grandson of the company founder, Joseph Walker and helped build the brand into an award-winning exporter of the iconic Scottish biscuit.
Born in Elgin on 13th June 1944, Mr Walker, who received a CBE in 1999 and a knighthood in 2022, was son of the late James and Winnie Walker, younger brother of the late Joe and Marjorie Walker.
His grandfather founded the bakery in the Speyside village of Aberlour in 1898.
A statement from his family said he would be remembered for his “warmth, humility, and generosity of spirit” and as “a person who took genuine interest in others and who was well loved in the business and the wider community”.
It said: “He will always be remembered as a devoted, energetic and kind man who was an inspiration to many who knew him. We will honour his memory by continuing to uphold the values and legacy he built over a lifetime of dedication. “
After completing his education at Robert Gordon’s College in Aberdeen, Sir Jim joined the family bakery in 1962 alongside a workforce of 16 people and became the company’s first salesperson.
In his role as joint managing director alongside his brother Joe, Sir Jim was the driving force of Walker’s sales growth, developing the business into a globally recognised brand, achieving £184m of turnover in 2023 - up from £40,000 in the year that he joined - and being awarded the Royal Warrant from Queen Elizabeth in 2002.
He recently stepped aside from his main responsibilities to an ambassadorial and advisory role, allowing the members of the fourth generation, including three of his children, to take on the management of the company.
Walker’s Shortbread, whose other products include oatcakes, remains an independent family concern to this day and the company is headed by the founder’s great-grandchildren. Four times winner of the Queen's Award for Export Achievement – now the King’s Awards – the business exports its distinctively packaged luxury bakery products globally and has become one of Scotland’s most recognisable brands.
Sir Jim held the position of Deputy Lieutenant of Banffshire from 1998-2019 and was awarded the CBE for services to industry in 1999. In 2022, he was named within the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood in Queen Elizabeth II’s last Birthday Honours list and subsequently was invested by King Charles III at the Palace of Holyrood, Edinburgh.
The Honour of Knighthood was in recognition of exceptional services to the food industry.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jennifer, his children Jacqui, Jamie, Bryony and Alastair, and six grandchildren Logan, Romy, Joshua, Torren, Joanie and Wyatt.
Outside work, he is said to have loved fishing on the River Spey, playing golf, and had a keen interest in ornithology and nature.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.