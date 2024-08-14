Family-run Ford motor dealership makes £3 million move into Scottish city

The firm already employs more than 100 staff and the latest opening is expected to create a further 20 roles.

A family-run car dealership group is rolling into Dundee thanks to a £3 million investment package.

Dalkeith Retail Centre, trading as Your Ford Centre, will use the funding injection to purchase its fifth site which will see the firm become Dundee’s main Ford franchise. The move is also expected to create 20 jobs.

The family-owned business is headed up by founders William and Janina Short who are supported by their sons David, Ian and Marek, grandson Ben, sales director Derek Thomson and aftersales director Graeme Salmond. Under the Short family’s leadership, Your Ford Centre has outlets in Cupar, Peebles, Dalkeith and Kirkcaldy and employs more than 100 staff.

Some of the firm's team outside the Dundee premises.

An investment package agreed with Royal Bank of Scotland will facilitate the purchase and refit of the Dundee premises ahead of its opening later this year. Dundee Ford Centre will sell new and used cars, used commercial vans as well as offering full workshop facilities.

David Short, who is managing director of Dalkeith Retail Centre, said: “We are incredibly proud to expand our presence in Scotland with the launch of our new Dundee dealership, which is testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

“As a family business, we’re built on trust - something which has been central to our longstanding history with Royal Bank of Scotland since the early days of W&J Short. We’ve worked together for over five decades now and their support and advice has played an integral part in our growth so far.”

Mark Goodall, relationship manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, added: “David and the rest of the team have built a hugely successful business from the ground up and it’s been a privilege to help them on that journey. With a reputation for offering exceptional customer service across their other four dealerships, this new site marks an exciting new chapter in the growth of Dalkeith Retail Group by enabling them to become Dundee’s main Ford franchise.”