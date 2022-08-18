Family-owned Italian restaurant chain has appetite for growth after latest Glasgow eatery and bakery

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

La Vita, founded in 1999 by the Arcari brothers, encompasses five sites - two La Vita restaurants in George Square and Bishopbriggs, two La Vita Spuntini restaurants on Gordon Street and Byres Road, and a La Vita Piccolino Vino in Newton Mearns.

The business is now poised to open a new restaurant in the east end of Glasgow, on Baillieston Road, while plans are being eyed to introduce additional restaurants to the city over the coming years.

To facilitate the deal, Bank of Scotland provided funding via the Clean Growth Financing Initiative to help the business achieve its growth ambitions.

La Vita has since been able to kickstart the development of the new restaurant, which is expected to open in October. The new site will also include a bakery which will produce a range of Italian breads and cakes and be available across all six restaurants.

The restaurant chain is looking to minimise its carbon footprint and both the new restaurant and bakery will include a host of sustainable features, including heat retaining insulation, water recycling units and electric, eco-friendly boilers.

La Vita currently employs 160 people across its five locations and intends to take on a further 25 workers once the new site opens.

Co-owner Mario Arcari said: “We are really proud of our business and how our reputation has grown over the years. What started as one family-run restaurant in 1999 is now set to be a six-site business with a really strong customer base from all across Glasgow.

“Despite the disruption of the pandemic, our business has really bounced back. When we reopened, our bookings and orders surged so we knew that now was a great time to build on the positive momentum and expand further into the east end.”