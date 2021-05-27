Fresh to market: First-time buyers go large to go home

Uphall Station Village

With a surge in the numbers of people working from home as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, many are reassessing their living space, none more so than first-time buyers.

Thanks to lockdown, those looking for that all-important initial rung on the ladder have been spending less on travel and have thus been able to save larger deposits towards more living space.

Livingston-based homebuilder Dundas Estates has seen the number of first-time buyers opting for four and five-bedroomed houses rise by 30 per cent on 2019 figures.

Heather Birrell, Dundas Estates’ sales manager, says: “The trend in first-time buyers buying larger properties is something we haven’t seen before. It’s definitely unusual.

“I’d attribute it to people being able to save more during the pandemic and being able to afford more than they usually would.

“Buying bigger for your first home enables space for a family without needing to upsize. The additional rooms can be also used as office space, as more people continue to work from home.

Heather continues: “One of our main priorities is to provide excellent quality, affordable homes.

“These first-time buyers clearly have longevity in mind and will hopefully spend many happy years in our properties.”

Uphall Station Village is a small community near Livingston, which enjoys nearby towns and countryside and is a 20-minute train journey to Edinburgh.

Uphall Station is close to ample amenities and there are a number of primary schools in the area. Nearby secondary schools are Broxburn Academy and Deans Community High School, with Cliffton Hall providing independent education.

The development of 266 homes comprises one and two-bedroomed apartments and three, four and five-bedroomed homes.

The larger properties, such as the five-bed Dunbar, are selling fast. However, the Maitland, which has 1,750 sq ft of floor space and five bedrooms over three storeys, has just been launched.

The detached house at plot 49 in the village is priced at £365,000 and benefits from a south-facing garden and garage.

The ground-floor open-plan living and kitchen area comes with a fully integrated kitchen, separate utility room and a choice of doors and worktops. There is a smaller sitting room at the front, which could also be used as an office.

The first floor has three double bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite shower room and walk-in dressing area, while the other pair benefit from spacious built-in wardrobes. There is also a large bathroom and a choice of tiling by Porcelanosa.

The top floor comprises two double bedrooms and a shower room.

Also available are the Lewis priced at £319,995 and the Matheson, £297,500, both of which are detached four-bedroom villas with spacious gardens and garages.

Generously proportioned, they have open-plan living and kitchen areas, with double doors opening to the rear gardens.

They also have ensuite master bedrooms and a large amount of integrated wardrobe space.

To find out more about Uphall Station Village and to arrange a viewing, call 0345-853 5007

