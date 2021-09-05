EV tech firm plugs into Scottish market with launch of Glasgow base

Lancaster-headquartered Miralis Data has chosen the Scottish city for its second office after securing funding to tackle potential barriers to EV adoption.

Miralis has received funding through Scottish Enterprise’s Can Do Innovation Challenge to focus on the issue of “bay-hogging” – the use of EV charging bays by non-electric cars. The project is also supported by Glasgow City Council, East Lothian and Scottish Leather Group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roll-out of EV charging infrastructure is leading to significant opportunities for businesses in the sector. Picture: Getty Images.

The company, which specialises in data science and software-development, has hired two Scotland-based developers to work from the offices at Clockwise in Glasgow, and a further member of the team to support discussions with the NHS and local authorities.

Will Maden, research director at Miralis, said: “Scotland has an amazing EV infrastructure network across the whole country including both urban and rural settings.

“Behaviours like bay-hogging are a common problem, limiting accessibility to the charging infrastructure, meaning we either need to invest in even more infrastructure, or solve the problem with smarter systems.”

Mr Maden said Scotland was an excellent testbed to develop a solution. “Once we solve the problem on an established network, we will have created a blueprint that can be used across the globe,” he explained. It is the second project that Miralis has worked on with Scottish Enterprise this year.

The firm added: “With Scotland leading the UK on EV infrastructure, we’re keen to establish our presence in Scotland to help advance our joint innovations. As we continue to expand and embrace a hybridised workforce, we believe a second physical location will appeal to the swathes of talent the country has to offer.”

Earlier this month Stonehaven-based Trojan Energy secured a late seed round investment of £2.2 million to roll out its EV charging hub innovation.

The round was led by Scottish angel investors Equity Gap, and includes investment from Scottish Enterprise, SIS Ventures and Aberdeen-based angel investors Alba Equity.

Customers use a lance that connects their vehicle to a flat-and-flush charging point on the street, charging at the roadside. The flat-and-flush design means the pavement is clear of clutter and fully accessible to other pavement users.