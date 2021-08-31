Springfield Properties speeds up sustainability efforts with first electric van

The van, which will be used by staff at Springfield’s kit factory in Elgin, is the first of its commercial vehicle fleet to be replaced with an electric model – and the group estimates that 5.2 tonnes of carbon dioxide will be saved per vehicle through this transition.

Aim-quoted Springfield – which recently flagged record turnover of more than £200 million – added that a structured replacement programme will ensure that its van fleet keeps apace with the evolving technological advancements in electric vehicles.

'We are excited to have welcomed the first electric van into Springfield Properties’ fleet,' says CEO Innes Smith, pictured with the vehicle. Picture: contributed.

The firm added that to support the introduction of electric vehicles and make positive environmental changes, it recently installed a bank of new electric charging stations at its offices in Larbert and Elgin, as well as a duel charging station at its Elgin kit factory. There are also moves to install temporary mobile charging points across its construction sites.

Springfield boss Innes Smith cheered the firm welcoming the first electric van into its fleet. “We are also set to introduce zero-emission electric company cars to staff, previously we only offered car allowances; it’s a move that has been received very positively among colleagues.

"It demonstrates Springfield’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. There is no denying that businesses of all sizes and across every sector still have a way to go to reach the 2045 [net-zero] targets, but these are the types of positive changes and initiatives that will help us get there.”

The firm says this is the first step in its plan to phase out its diesel vehicles in favour of a fully electric fleet. Picture: contributed.

