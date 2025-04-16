European giant overseeing £85bn in assets buys into Scotland's Murphy Wealth

“They believe in our vision, our clients, and our brand - and they want to help us take it to the next level” – Adrian Murphy

A European wealth management giant has struck its first ever Scottish deal after taking a stake in Glasgow-based Murphy Wealth.

The agreement sees Söderberg & Partners take a minority 30 per cent holding to support the Scots firm’s “long-term growth and technological innovation” while ensuring continuity for its clients. It marks the first ever Scottish partnership for the European wealth management outfit.

The investment in Murphy Wealth - on undisclosed terms - is part of Söderberg’s broader strategy of backing “ambitious, client-focused” financial planning businesses across the UK and Scandinavia.

Adrian Murphy is the chief executive of Glasgow-based Murphy Wealth. Picture by Stewart Attwood

Unlike traditional mergers or consolidations, Sweden’s Söderberg & Partners operates as a long-term minority investor, providing capital, expertise and technology while leaving the day-to-day running to its partner firms.

Murphy Wealth chief executive Adrian Murphy said: “This is the biggest step our firm has ever taken. My father started this business 50 years ago, and I’ve spent 20-plus years building it - this investment is about securing its future as an independent company, expanding our reach, and ensuring we remain at the forefront of financial planning for decades to come.

“Technology is one of the biggest challenges in wealth management today, and Söderberg & Partners have been investing in AI and machine learning for years. Their expertise will free up our advisers to spend more time with clients, develop our team faster, and future-proof our business.”

He added: “The fact that Söderberg has chosen Murphy Wealth as their first investment in Scotland is a testament to the work we have done over the years. This is about continuity, stability and security - ensuring that we can compete with anyone at any scale while staying true to what makes us different.

“They’re investing in people, not looking to run financial planning firms. They believe in our vision, our clients, and our brand - and they want to help us take it to the next level.”

Söderberg & Partners, which manages more than £85 billion in assets, has invested in some 100 firms across Scandinavia and 25 in the UK.

As part of the partnership, a Söderberg representative will join the board, but operational control remains with Murphy and his team.

Gustaf Rentzhog, chief executive at Söderberg & Partners, said: “We are thrilled to have made an investment in Murphy Wealth, recognising the great potential in the business. Murphy Wealth boasts strong, longstanding client relationships and outstanding service which leaves it well placed to grow in a competitive advice space. We are excited to see how we can support the firm in the future as partners.”

With the investment in place, Murphy Wealth’s immediate focus will be on embedding new technology over the next two years before exploring “further expansion opportunities”.

Murphy added: “This is about the next 20 years for the business. We’ve navigated financial crises, pandemics, and everything in between, and this deal ensures that Murphy Wealth will be here for generations to come.”