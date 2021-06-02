Engineering consultancy Will Rudd Davidson hails growing momentum

It said its Glasgow team is working to complete three major projects in Scotland’s largest city in contracts totalling close to £125 million.

These include the provision of civil and structural engineering support on a £22m project at St Andrews Drive in the city’s south side where the team designed the likes of the structure’s drainage, roads, and below-ground utilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regarding a project to build 195 flats on Minerva Street in the Finnieston area, the team provided civil and structural engineering assessments and design, and undertook underground tunnel surveys at Kelvinhaugh, assessing flood risk and drainage, to develop a strategy to achieve planning permission.

The firm has lent its expertise to a £22m project on St Andrews Drive on Glasgow's south side (CGI image). Picture: contributed.

The company also said that, having achieved accreditation for its conservation expertise, it was chosen to help turn existing buildings on George Street into student accommodation.

The project involves the retention, restoration and re-use of the listed buildings, combined with new-build elements to allow for a mix of complementary uses, such as a hotel, café, and gallery. “Due to this scale and complexity, it is considered to be one of the most significant developments currently under way in Scotland,” the consultancy firm said.

MJ O’Shaughnessy, managing director of Will Rudd Davidson Glasgow, said: “The first quarter has been incredibly strong for Will Rudd Davidson, reflecting the continued achievements of our team in Glasgow. The recent completion of four early-years projects for East Dunbartonshire Council, along with the current work on three large residential projects in the city, is contributing to our firm having a very positive first half of the year.

The consultancy has also worked on four recently completed early-years projects for East Dunbartonshire Council. Picture: contributed.

“The team is also working on a wide range of projects across the UK, including several tall buildings in London, the conversion of an office block in Manchester for BrewDog, and student accommodation in Oxford. The projects are diverse in range and scale and demonstrate the Glasgow team’s skills and experience working on both new build and conservation and restoration of historic buildings.”

Assistance

The Will Rudd Glasgow team has been providing engineering knowledge to help the Ellon-based beer giant with the conversion of a 1970s office building in the centre of Manchester into a bar at ground level and a hotel with a roof terrace.

“Assessment of the condition and load capacity of the existing structure was key to achieving the permitted change of use, and putting in place internal alterations and a new roof configuration,” said the engineering consultancy – which was established in 1982 and also has a practice in Edinburgh.

It has been involved in the development of 137 units of student accommodation and communal leisure space above an existing two-storey commercial property in Oxford, to incorporate a green roof, housing vegetation that holds water so drains are not overwhelmed whenever there is a downpour.

Finally, civil and geotechnical engineering work has also been carried out by the Glasgow team to ensure proposals for a major residential-led, mixed-use development in Drumshoreland, West Lothian, could be submitted for planning approval.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.