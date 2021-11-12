Subsea consultancy Namaka expands operations and headcount in Aberdeen

The firm has “upsized operations” at Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks in Bridge of Don, with the subsea specialist moving from unit 16 to units 6 and 7 at the site’s Innovation Centre, having agreed a five-year lease with owner and landlord Moorfield Group.

Namaka, which provides a range of subsea consulting services, including diving and ROV (remotely operated underwater vehicle) auditing and assurance, to oil and gas operators, has been based at the Innovation Centre for the past three years.

It was recently awarded a new contract with a global energy provider to supply dive system auditing, onshore support, technical advice and assurance services. Namaka’s headcount has grown from six to 11 employees.

Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks comprise 200,000 square feet of multi-let office and industrial space for more than 80 companies and a workforce of nearly 2,000 employees in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen. Picture: Simon Price

Chief executive Sandy Harper said: “We are excited with the growth of our business, particularly during challenging economic times. We have been very satisfied with the space we’ve had at the Innovation Centre for the past three years and pleased that we have been able to continue our growth and development within this fantastic location.”

Hugh Canham, head of asset management at Moorfield Group, added: “It is particularly satisfying to see an existing occupier like Namaka Subsea continue to expand here and we wish them continued success.”

