Engineering consultancy finishes work on fire-damaged historic golf clubhouse

Complex engineering work by engineering consultancy Will Rudd Davidson has been completed on the fire-damaged clubhouse belonging to Glasgow Golf Club.

Glasgow Golf Club, the ninth oldest in the world, called on the restoration expertise of Will Rudd Davidson after a blaze in 2018 devastated large sections of the three-storey building in Bearsden, on the outskirts of the city.

The firm undertook extensive structural surveys of the remaining parts to salvage as much of the listed building structure as possible. These surveys shaped the overall restoration of the existing building, which included retention of all existing external stonework elevations, steel window lintels and internal load bearing masonry.

Workers faced the additional challenge of dovetailing a new structure into an existing building and blending historic and modern materials together.

The completed clubhouse now includes a large, modern extension at the rear of the property, with a newly installed freestanding steel terrace where members can enjoy views over the first tee.

MJ O’Shaughnessy, managing director of Will Rudd Davidson Glasgow, which was established in 1982, said: “This was such a prestigious project to be involved in, with Glasgow Golf Club being one of the oldest golf clubs in the world and steeped in heritage.

“It involved extremely complex conservation engineering works and having both the temporary works and permanent works design in our remit allowed us to bring the added value of our conservation experience and retain the main carcass of the existing building that could have collapsed otherwise.

“We are really pleased that club members can finally move out of their temporary accommodation and return to the grand setting of the clubhouse.”

