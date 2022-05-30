Energy services provider Petrofac inks long-term North Sea contract

Aberdeenshire-based i3 Energy has inked the agreement with the firm that has a presence in the Granite City to provide well engineering, operations and operator services for its UK North Sea licence areas

Petrofac said the contract follows the multi-year provision of well-operator and project-management services, resulting in the delivery of three fast-tracked appraisal wells for i3 in 2019 on its Liberator and Serenity fields in the area.

The first work planned under this new tie-up is drilling a fast-track appraisal well in the Serenity field later this year. Petrofac will be well operator and main contractor for the design and execution as well as for all services including Stena Don drill rig, vessels, helicopters and well services.

Nick Shorten, chief operating officer for Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business, welcomed the firm’s wells expertise being chosen to support i3 Energy in the development of its existing North Sea discoveries to “safely, efficiently and quickly” maximise economic recovery. “We are proud of our unique skillset which, having helped i3 to discover Serenity in 2019, will now be supporting its progress toward field-development.”

Petrofac started out in 1981, and in 2002 entered the UK North Sea market through the acquisition of PGS Production. The firm in December last year announced that it had reeled in a two-year contract extension from Neptune Energy for engineering services on two North Sea platforms.