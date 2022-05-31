Energy-focused Alness firm debuting training facility to boost safety skills in wind sector

Aventus Energy says it provides maintenance and upgrade services across the energy sector, and it is now debuting the Easter Ross facility, which will open in the coming weeks with the first courses set to run from July.

It will offer certification courses that tap into the GWO framework that the firm says has “set the standard” for people working in the wind industry, both onshore and offshore.

Aventus Energy general manager Allan Mackenzie said: “The opening of our GWO-affiliated training facility is eagerly anticipated. For the first time, North-based candidates for the onshore and offshore wind and renewables sector will be able to receive the safety and skills training needed to work in the sector, particularly in wind turbine and generator environments.

“We are proud to be working in partnership with Opportunity Cromarty Firth on this one-stop shop training centre, with critical support from Port of Cromarty Firth, The PowerHouse (the global centre of excellence for floating offshore wind and green hydrogen technologies), and University of the Highlands & Islands.”

Joanne Allday, strategic business development manager for Port of Cromarty Firth, welcomed its support of “this positive initiative to provide training for local people, especially at a time when offshore wind opportunities are developing with the potential to place the Cromarty Firth at the centre of demand for this type of service”.